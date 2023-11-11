E&TD deptt to open on weekend for vehicle registration, physical checking

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) In a significant move aimed at enhancing citizen convenience, the Excise & Taxation Department (E&TD) has announced its weekend availability for vehicle registration and physical checking.

This initiative, scheduled for November 11-12, is set to streamline the process and make essential services more accessible to the residents of Islamabad, the ICT spokesman Dr Abdullah Tabasum said on Saturday.

He further said that the decision was made under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, reflecting the administration's commitment to improving public services.

"This initiative is part of the ICT's efforts to provide better services to the citizens of Islamabad. The ICT Doorstep Service will also be available to provide domicile certificates, birth certificates, powers of attorney, international driving permits, fuel permits, motor vehicle registrations, and other services," he added.

"As the ICT Doorstep Service complements this effort, citizens can look forward to a more streamlined and accessible administrative experience, setting a positive precedent for the future of public services in Islamabad," the ICT spokesman concluded.