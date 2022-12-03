UrduPoint.com

ETD Facilitates 5,500 Vehicles With Smart Cards

Faizan Hashmi Published December 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Excise & Taxation Department (ETD) facilitated 5,500 vehicle/motorcycle owners with registration smart cards.

A spokesman for the ETD said on Saturday that smart cards were dispatched to owners of vehicles at their postal addresses.

He said smart cards registered till end of October were issued and their owners would receive them gradually.

In this connection, a complaint cell was also established in the ETD office to redressalcomplaints of the smart card holders, he added.

