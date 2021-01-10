E&TD provides 145,000 smart cards to vehicle owners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD) provided 145,000 smart cards to car/ motorcycle owners during the current financial year.

Director Excise Ahmed Saeed said 130,000 cards were delivered through courier while 15,000 issued by the Excise Office, adding that 84,000 original files had also been delivered to owners by post.

He said that DG Saleha Saeed took necessary measures for the manufacturing of pending smart cards and now these were being delivered to owners at a fast pace.

He said that the remaining smart cards would also be delivered to owners by the end of this month, adding thatin case of non-receipt of smart card, the owners could contact special counter set up in all district offices.