UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

E&TD Provides 145,000 Smart Cards To Vehicle Owners

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 07:20 PM

E&TD provides 145,000 smart cards to vehicle owners

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department (E&TD) provided 145,000 smart cards to car/ motorcycle owners during the current financial year.

Director Excise Ahmed Saeed said 130,000 cards were delivered through courier while 15,000 issued by the Excise Office, adding that 84,000 original files had also been delivered to owners by post.

He said that DG Saleha Saeed took necessary measures for the manufacturing of pending smart cards and now these were being delivered to owners at a fast pace.

He said that the remaining smart cards would also be delivered to owners by the end of this month, adding thatin case of non-receipt of smart card, the owners could contact special counter set up in all district offices.

Related Topics

National University Post All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

36 minutes ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

36 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University students win EGA grant to bui ..

51 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala Investment Compa ..

1 hour ago

Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah shines light on beau ..

1 hour ago

Bahawalnagar, Haroonabad lack development in scien ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.