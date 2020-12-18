ETD to start crackdown on defaulters from January 1

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department (ETD) has decided to launch a crackdown on property tax evaders from January 1, 2021.

A spokesman for the Excise and Taxation Department Faisalabad Region on Friday said warning notices had been issued to thousands of property tax evaders in four districts of the division, including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

The ETD has also announced concession for property tax defaulters for 2020-21 in case of submission of tax by December 31. However, from January 1, a drive will start against tax evaders.

He said for payment of property tax, PT10 forms were being issued. In case of non-receiptof challan forms, taxpayers could contact offices of the Excise and Taxation departmentor the facility centers set up by the department.