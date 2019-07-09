UrduPoint.com
ETEA Announces Entry Test Results For Admission Of Engineering University

Muhammad Irfan Tue 09th July 2019 | 01:08 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Education Testing and Evaluation Authority (ETEA) have announced results of entry tests for admission to different colleges and universities of the engineering and technology in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for academic session 2019-20.

Muhammad Mustafa, a passed out student of board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) DI Khan topped the entry test with 687 marks followed by Ameena Khan (670) marks stood second and Sohail Ahmed Khan (616) clinched third position.

Out of first 10 positions, four students belonged to BISE Abbottabad and three of BISE Mardan.

As many as six candidates obtained over 600 marks, 64 get 500-599 marks and 300 bagged 400-499 marks. Interestingly, 3913 students could not cross even the figure of 100 marks.

A total of 11,278 candidates applied for the entry test of which 11,110 appeared and 168 remained absent whereas papers of two candidates was canceled due to use of unfair means in the examination.

