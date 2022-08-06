ETEA bans 1,088 candidates cheating in various tests held from Mar 2021 to Apr 2022

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) on Saturday banned at least 1,088 candidates found guilty of cheating during various tests from March 2022 to April 2022

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) on Saturday banned at least 1,088 candidates found guilty of cheating during various tests from March 2022 to April 2022.

In a notification issued by ETEA, all declared candidates have been blacklisted from participating in all types of tests conducted for recruitment in government departments.

Candidates were banned for two years while some were blacklisted for one year.

A total of 215 candidates were belong to district Bannu, 111 from Kurram, 19 from Khyber, 35 from Lakki Marwat, 77 from Karak, Mansehra 8, Hangu 15, Mardan 74, Swat 53, Dir 24, Hariupr 5, Mohmand 33, Buner 12, Abbottabad 9, Shangla 10, Swabi 30, Tank 46, Bajaur 36, Orakzai 20, North and South Waziristan 51, Malakand 10, Nowshera 46 and Charsadda 27.

Similarly, 238 candidates were found guilty of cheating in police constable recruitment test, the notification said.