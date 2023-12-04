Open Menu

ETEA BoGs Approves Exemption Of Fee For Persons With Disabilities

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2023 | 07:59 PM

ETEA BoGs approves exemption of fee for persons with disabilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The meeting of the Board of Governors (BoGs) of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday approved exemption of fee for persons with disabilities for appearing in all types of tests under ETEA.

This was decided in the BoGs meeting chaired by the Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Arshad Hussain Shah who termed it a big relief for the persons with disabilities, adding that now such candidates would appear in any test under ETEA without paying a penny.

The BoGs also decided to set up a committee to devise a procedure for disposing of mobile phones seized from candidates during various ETEA tests. The committee to be headed by the caretaker CM would review all the legal and technical aspects and finalized its recommendations in this regard.

The meeting deliberated on matters related to the prevention of cheating in board examinations and tests under ETEA and decided to lay down an action plan for the prevention of the use of modern technology for cheating purposes in examinations and tests.

It also decided to identify the elements involved in the facilitation of candidates in cheating and using unfair means in the examinations and tests and taking strict legal action against them.

The CM condemning the practice said that cheating in exams was a scourge and a crime against society, adding that strict measures were needed for its effective prevention.

He directed all partner departments and institutions to prepare a comprehensive and effective action plan together to stop this practice. Later the meeting approved the budget estimates of ETEA for the financial year 2023-24.

