ETEA cancel tests scheduled for Sep 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) cancelled its ability tests scheduled for September 5, at Peshawar due to spread of coronavirus, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

The decision was taken in the light of the decision of the provincial government regarding the current COVID-19 situations in KP and closure of inter-district.