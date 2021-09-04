UrduPoint.com

ETEA Cancel Tests Scheduled For Sep 5

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 04:30 PM

ETEA cancel tests scheduled for Sep 5

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) cancelled its ability tests scheduled for September 5, at Peshawar due to spread of coronavirus, said a notification issued here on Saturday.

The decision was taken in the light of the decision of the provincial government regarding the current COVID-19 situations in KP and closure of inter-district.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education September Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel wants to become Irish

Brexit-hating Hilary Mantel wants to become Irish

10 minutes ago
 Data security concerns after Indonesian president ..

Data security concerns after Indonesian president vaccine certificate leak

10 minutes ago
 Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

Anti-Women Harassment & Violence Cell inaugurated

11 minutes ago
 Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

Physical classes to be closed at SBBWU

11 minutes ago
 41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

41 shops sealed over SOPs violation

11 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain- ..

South Africa opt to bat against Sri Lanka in rain-hit ODI

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.