ETEA Capacity To Be Enhanced To End Involvement Of Testing Agencies In Evaluation Process: PA Told

Fri 18th September 2020 | 08:38 PM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Friday told the provincial assembly that operational capacity of Educational Testing and Evaluation Authority (ETEA) was being enhanced to minimize the involvement of other testing agencies in selection process

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Akbar Ayub Friday told the provincial assembly that operational capacity of Educational Testing and Evaluation Authority (ETEA) was being enhanced to minimize the involvement of other testing agencies in selection process.

Replying to queries of opposition members about role of testing agencies in selection of teachers, he said that enhancement of working ambit of ETEA would help curtailing the chances of other testing agencies in evaluation process.

Earlier, Parliamentary leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Sardar Hussain complained about role of testing agencies and said these agencies were considered as a source of minting money and centre of nepotism. He claimed that merit and justice remained the sole criteria for appointment during tenure governmental tenure of ANP. He also questioned about the ownership of testing agencies and their mode of working.

Khushdil Khan of ANP diverted the attention of house towards vacant posts of Vice Chancellors in KP varsities and said that provision of education was the responsibility of state as nations cannot prosper and grow without making advancement in field of education.

Parliamentary leader of PML-N Sardar Yousaf, Ahmad Kundi of PPP, Independent member Mir Kalam also expressed their concerns about the performance of testing agencies, closure of schools and vacant posts of teachers.

Concluding his speech, Provincial Education Minister Akbar Ayub said the PTI government has so far recruited 12000 teachers following policy of merit. He said the department has been directed to open schools that were closed, adding the approval of 1000 community schools has been taken and government was desired for maximum enrollment of children in educational institutions.

He informed the house that up-gradation of 380 schools would be done and second shift policy would be approved in coming meeting of cabinet.

He told that a hefty amount has been earmarked for education in Annual Development Program and work is underway on various projects of education in merged areas.

