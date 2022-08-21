ETEA conducts entrance test for admissions in engineering colleges, universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :The entrance test for admissions in public and private sector engineering colleges and universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was conducted simultaneously on Sunday at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, and Dera Ismail Khan Centres.

The test for the academic session 2022-23 was conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluating Agency (ETEA) of the provincial government. Around 6,880 candidates, including 572 females, from KP, erstwhile FATA, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan appeared for the test.

The result will be announced on August 22 (Monday) and uploaded on ETEA website (www.etea.edu.pk).

University of Engineering and Technology Vice Chancellor Peshawar Prof. Dr Iftikhar Hussain visited the Peshawar centre. He appreciated the efforts of ETEA for smooth conduction of the test, and thanked KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash for introducing special initiatives and reforms by reducing registration fee for entrance test from Rs 2,500 to Rs 500.

He said that registration fee was reduced to bring the deserving and talented youth in the engineering education, which was beyond the reach of those with financial constraints.

He also said that reforms in the entrance test were also introduced by reducing the number of Multiple Choice Questions from 200 to 100 in two hours and excluding the negative marking on wrong answers.

Executive Director of ETEA Yasir Imran said that the agency followed the government instructions for conducting the test across the province. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements and facilities that were provided to the candidates at all the centres.

Treasurer of UET Peshawar Prof. Dr Misbah Ullah, Director Admissions UET Peshawar Dr Rashid Nawaz, ETEA official Dr Shamaila Farooq and the Director Media and Publications of UET Peshawar were also present on the occasion.

