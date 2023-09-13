Open Menu

ETEA Declares Result Of MDCAT 2023; Uzra Riaz Tops Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2023 | 10:50 AM

ETEA declares result of MDCAT 2023; Uzra Riaz tops test

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) on Wednesday announced the result of the Medical Entrance Test (MDCAT) 2023 wherein only 110 students could score 190 plus marks out of a total of 45640 candidates.

Uzra Riaz topped the test securing 198 marks followed by Haseeb Khan who secured 197 marks.

Mansoor Khan, Shah Faisal Khan, Syed Aqeel Bacha and Abdul Razzaq secured the third position with 195 marks and Saifullah Imtiaz, Muqtasad Khan, Saifullah Khalid, Halimah, Anam Khan and Saqlain Khan shared the fourth position with 194 marks.

According to ETEA results, 1094 students scored 180 to 189 marks, and 2085 could score between 170 and 179, adding that 63.5 per cent of students passed the test with a minimum of 45 per cent marks.

It said that more than 20 thousand students could not even get 100 marks on the test while the tests of 219 students were cancelled over charges of "unfair means".

