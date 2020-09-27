ETEA engineering entrance test-2020 successfully held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2020 ) :Entrance Test for Academic Session 2020 of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar was successfully conducted on Sunday simultaneously at Peshawar, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat, Malakand, Kohat, and DI Khan Centers.

The test was conducted by the Educational Testing and Evaluating Agency (ETEA) of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Around 7,000 candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, erstwhile FATA, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan appeared for the entrance test. The result will be announced on September 28, (Monday) and available on ETEA website (www.etea.edu.pk). The same will be displayed on www.enggentrancetest.pk.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister for Higher education and Information, Kamran Bangash visited Peshawar Center. He was briefed about the salient features of the test and SOP's by UET Peshawar Officials.

He lauded the efforts of UET Peshawar and ETEA for successfully holding Entrance Test at a mega scale in seven centers without any interruption and said that it was one of the priority areas of the government to ensure merit at universities.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar Prof.

Dr. Qaisar Ali said UET Peshawar strictly followed the Provincial Govt's guidelines for COVID-19 and conducted the entrance test in open air. He said all measures including social distance was maintained while face masks and sanitizers were given to the candidates free of cost.

The same practice was followed at all centers in Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Mardan, Abbottabad, Swat and D.I.Khan.

He thanked the Higher Education Department for assuring full cooperation under the supervision of Secretary Higher Education, Dawood Khan. He also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Rashid Nawaz, Director Admissions for the successful execution of the test.

Mr. Dawood Khan, Secretary Higher Education, Executive Director ETEA, Sharafat Rabbani, Abdul Qadir Safi, Special Secretary HED, Dean, Faculty of Electrical Engineering, Prof. Dr. Syed Waqar Shah, Dean, Faculty of Architecture and Allied Sciences Prof. Dr. Siraj-ul-Islam, Dr. Misbah Ullah, Treasurer UET Peshawar, ETEA Officials, faculty members and administrative staff of UET were also present on the occasion.