ETEA finalizes arrangements to introduce Computer Based Testing System

(@FahadShabbir)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has finalized the arrangements to replace Paper Based Testing with Computer Based Testing System

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) has finalized the arrangements to replace Paper Based Testing with Computer Based Testing System.

Executive Director ETEA, Adil Safi said that Computer Based Testing was meant to ensure transparency in the testing system besides reducing time of result preparation.

He said that expertise of virtual university would be utilized to operate the system that would also be introduced in other colleges and universities of KP.

He said that software based on special encryption would be used to secure data while video system would be used to monitor examination centers.

He said that computer based system would prove to be a milestone in improving testing system ensuring transparency and expediency.

APP/mds/