ETEA Introduces Transparent, Merit-based Recruitment Process In KP
November 17, 2024
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2024) Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) on Sunday introduced transparent and merit based recruitment process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by conducting a computer-based test for various posts in Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP).
Under the system, candidates were shown their results instantly upon completing the test, reducing reliance on manual intervention and reinforcing the integrity of the examination process.
The candidates participated in the test in a calm and organized environment, with many expressing their satisfaction with the streamlined process. Immediate result announcements further boosted their confidence in the system.
The test, conducted for posts such as Manager (Admin & Accounts/Customer Care), Assistant Manager (HR & Admin), Assistant Manager (Accounts and Payments), Assistant Manager (MIS), HR Officer, Fleet Officer, and MIS Assistant, was entirely computerized.
Each candidate received a unique, randomly generated question paper, ensuring fairness and eliminating any possibility of bias.
Meanwhile, Executive Director ETEA, Adeel Saeed Safi, emphasized that the computer-based test exemplifies ETEA’s dedication to merit-based recruitment. We aim to implement this system across all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a phased manner, enabling candidates to appear at the nearest center,” he said.
Once fully implemented, all examination processes under ETEA will be computerized, ensuring a standardized and efficient recruitment mechanism, he added
