ETEA screening test conducted in Kohat with transparency

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The ETEA education Test was successfully conducted in Kohat on Saturday, with a large number of candidates participating. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali visited the test center to inspect the security arrangements, facilities, and overall test process.

On this occasion, he reviewed the administrative matters with the examination staff and appreciated their performance, terming the security and other arrangements as satisfactory. The Deputy Commissioner also emphasized that conducting the test in a transparent and organized manner will strengthen the public's trust in educational institutions.

