Open Menu

ETEA Screening Test Conducted In Kohat With Transparency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

ETEA screening test conducted in Kohat with transparency

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2025) The ETEA education Test was successfully conducted in Kohat on Saturday, with a large number of candidates participating. Deputy Commissioner Abdul Akram Chitrali visited the test center to inspect the security arrangements, facilities, and overall test process.

On this occasion, he reviewed the administrative matters with the examination staff and appreciated their performance, terming the security and other arrangements as satisfactory. The Deputy Commissioner also emphasized that conducting the test in a transparent and organized manner will strengthen the public's trust in educational institutions.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars opt to bowl first against Multan Sultans

2 hours ago
 Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

Fashion designer faces ‘suite for maintenance’

2 hours ago
 IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down ..

IPL 2025: Chennai Super King Supporter breaks down in tears after consecutive de ..

2 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sult ..

PSL 2025 Match 16 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firm ..

Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to Indian aggression

6 hours ago
 SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mi ..

SCO Exec Director Maj Gen Sharsheyev, CJCSC Gen Mirza discuss regional security

6 hours ago
Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Paha ..

Pakistan open to fair, transparent probe into Pahalgam incident: PM

6 hours ago
 From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the ..

From Hiatus to History: Cricket’s Return to the Olympics

9 hours ago
 BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year ..

BankIslami Offers Lowest Home Financing at 1-Year KIBOR + 1%

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 April 2025

13 hours ago
 Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over ref ..

Real Madrid boycott Copa del Rey build-up over referee complaints

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan