ETEA Test For Admission In Engineering On Sept 6

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 06:20 PM

ETEA test for admission in engineering on Sept 6

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The University of Engineering and Technology, admission directorate has rescheduled the date of ETEA test for intending engineering students that will now be held on September 6.

According to details, the date of entry test for admission in BS Engineering Program in Peshawar Engineering University has been changed.

The date for online registration for the entry test has been extended to August 31st which was earlier fixed for August 23.

More Stories From Pakistan

