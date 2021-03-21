ETEA test for recruitment of constables postponed

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :ETEA test for recruitment of police constables has been postponed due to heavy rainfall on Sunday here in Kohat.

Spokesman of Kohat police in a press release has revealed that for next date of ETEA test for 4530 candidates from Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Kurram and sub division Dara Adam Khel will be informed through SMS messages.