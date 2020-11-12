ETEA test teachers for recruitment in merged districts: Shahram Tarakai

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa Minister for Education , Shahram Khan Tarakai on Thursday chaired a meeting to discuss modalities for recruitment of teachers in the newly merged districts.

The meeting also attended by Secretary Elementary and Secondary Education Department and Education Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) officials to finalize working modalities of the teachers' recruitment test for merged districts ( NDMs).

Minister for Education emphasized ETEA on the speedy hiring process of teachers which is essential in providing quality education to the students in NMDs.

Speaking at meeting , the minister said that government was committed to improve the quality of education in the newly merged districts.

He said that in the first phase, educational facilities in South Waziristan were being reviewed.

"All measures are being taken to ensure the availability of quality education to the students. of newly merged areas ", he said.

He said that parent teacher councils in merged tribal districts were being setup for better coordination and improve education standard , adding special focus being given to increase enrollment in schools.

A detailed briefing was taken on the problems faced by the teachers and suitable solutions.

He said that providing facilities to teachers was our top priority and called upon teachers impart good education and focus on character building of students as they are future of the nation.

Shahram Tarakai said that education department has been directed to furnish the report of schools which are short of furniture.

He said that providing furniture in government schools was part of agenda of education reforms.