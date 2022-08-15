UrduPoint.com

ETEA Tests For Admission In Universities, Colleges On Aug 21: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2022 | 07:14 PM

ETEA tests for admission in Universities, colleges on Aug 21: Minister

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Monday said that the ETEA entry test for admissions in public and private engineering universities and colleges would be held on August21

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash on Monday said that the ETEA entry test for admissions in public and private engineering universities and colleges would be held on August21.

In a press statement issued here, he said that previously the date of September 21 was mistakenly conveyed for the entry test, adding that now it was clarified that now the test would be held on August 21.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education August September

Recent Stories

DC seeks detailed report about damages caused by r ..

DC seeks detailed report about damages caused by rains in Matiari district

36 seconds ago
 PA body seeks details of leasing of rest houses, s ..

PA body seeks details of leasing of rest houses, steps for welfare of players

37 seconds ago
 Commissioner for taking steps to collect Pakistani ..

Commissioner for taking steps to collect Pakistani flags, buntings from streets

38 seconds ago
 Capital Metropolitan's employees to get residentia ..

Capital Metropolitan's employees to get residential plots: Mayor

40 seconds ago
 MCMC undertraining officers call on Commissioner B ..

MCMC undertraining officers call on Commissioner Bahawalpur

3 minutes ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for bus accident v ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for bus accident victims

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.