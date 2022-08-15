ETEA tests for admission in Universities, colleges on Aug 21: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Higher education Kamran Bangash on Monday said that the ETEA entry test for admissions in public and private engineering universities and colleges would be held on August21.

In a press statement issued here, he said that previously the date of September 21 was mistakenly conveyed for the entry test, adding that now it was clarified that now the test would be held on August 21.