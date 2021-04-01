ETEA tests for recruitments of police officials, teachers cancelled

As per the directives of Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) Peshawar has cancelled ETEA tests for recruitments in police department and certified teachers due to exponential increase in COVID cases in the province

A notification issued here said that the ETEA tests for recruitment in police department was scheduled for April 3 in Mardan and Kohat while the test for certified teachers (BPS-15) was fixed for April 4 were cancelled in larger interest.

It said the new dates would be announced as and when the situation of emergency was normalized.