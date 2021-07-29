Ethics code to be implemented strictly in Muharram: Ashrafi

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Representative to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashraf has said that a code of ethics will be implemented strictly to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashraf has said that a code of ethics will be implemented strictly to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram.

Chairing a meeting during his visit to Commissioner's Office on Thursday, he said that the government had formulated a 14-point code of ethics, named as 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Zabita-e-Akhlaq' for interfaith harmony and peace during the holy month.

He also appealed to ulema and religious leaders to play their role in maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram. In this connection, Muttahida Ulema board would also hold meetings with religious leaders for complete implementation of the code of ethics, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhry and members of peace committees attended the meeting. Religious leaders in presence were: Syed Zia-Ullah Shah, Mufti Zia Madani, Maulana Rafiq Jami, Maulana Irfan Laghari, Allama Tahirul Hasan, Maulana Yousuf Anwar, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Maulana Riaz Kharl, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi and Dr Mumtaz Hussain.

Deputy Commissioners and district police officers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot also joined the meeting through video link.