UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ethics Code To Be Implemented Strictly In Muharram: Ashrafi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 07:46 PM

Ethics code to be implemented strictly in Muharram: Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashraf has said that a code of ethics will be implemented strictly to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Representative to Prime Minister for Interfaith Harmony and middle East Affairs Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashraf has said that a code of ethics will be implemented strictly to maintain peace during the holy month of Muharram.

Chairing a meeting during his visit to Commissioner's Office on Thursday, he said that the government had formulated a 14-point code of ethics, named as 'Paigham-e-Pakistan Zabita-e-Akhlaq' for interfaith harmony and peace during the holy month.

He also appealed to ulema and religious leaders to play their role in maintaining peace and harmony during Muharram. In this connection, Muttahida Ulema board would also hold meetings with religious leaders for complete implementation of the code of ethics, he added.

Divisional Commissioner Saqib Mannan, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Faisalabad Muhammad Ali, City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad Sohail Chaudhry and members of peace committees attended the meeting. Religious leaders in presence were: Syed Zia-Ullah Shah, Mufti Zia Madani, Maulana Rafiq Jami, Maulana Irfan Laghari, Allama Tahirul Hasan, Maulana Yousuf Anwar, Pir Faiz Rasool Rizvi, Maulana Riaz Kharl, Dr Iftikhar Naqvi and Dr Mumtaz Hussain.

Deputy Commissioners and district police officers of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot also joined the meeting through video link.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Prime Minister Police Visit Chiniot Jhang Middle East Toba Tek Singh Muhammad Ali Mufti Government Muharram

Recent Stories

Shilpa Shetty’s husband denied bail in pornograp ..

5 minutes ago

LG handed over control of pumping stations to WASA ..

1 minute ago

Sub-national polio immunization drive to start fro ..

1 minute ago

125 candidates submit nomination forms for LG elec ..

1 minute ago

Three children drowned in rainwater pond

1 minute ago

Preparations finalized to observe Yume-e-Shuhadda ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.