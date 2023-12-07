Open Menu

Ethiopia Embassy Celebrates 18th Nations, Nationalities & Peoples’ Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 07, 2023 | 11:55 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in Islamabad celebrated its 18th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day on Thursday in presence of a large number of Ethiopian Diaspora in Pakistan, media, civil society and friends of Ethiopia.

The day was celebrated colorfully at the Embassy with a national zeal and fervour. Cultural performances and Ethiopian coffee ceremony were put on the display to promote diverse culture of the FDR Ethiopia.

Speaking on the occasion, Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula said the people of Ethiopia were celebrating the 18th Nations, Nationalities and Peoples’ Day of Ethiopia today.

"A strong foundation was laid by nations, nationalities and peoples of Ethiopia on December 8, 1994 that recognized and transformed diversity into strength and wealth while guaranteeing democratic order, lasting peace, and advancing political, economic and social matters based on equality and justice that ensures fraternity and national unity among Ethiopians," he added.

On the auspicious day, the ambassador said a seed of harmony was planted in the diverse soil of Ethiopia that today had been transformed into a majestic tree blossoming with the spirit of unity, tolerance, compassion and above all,

Ethiopianism.

Jemal Beker said both Ethiopia and Pakistan faced the challenge of hybrid warfare. "There is a strong need for initiating bilateral cooperation between the two countries to deal with this challenge."

“False narratives are being peddled to mislead the youth to see decay of a society. We all must be wary of this challenge which is not only faced by Ethiopia but Pakistan as well.”

“We have already initiated a bilateral cooperation in the area of climate change by launching the Green Legacy Initiative of our Prime Minister His Excellency Dr Abiy Ahmed here in Pakistan and we are currently working to fight the challenge of climate change,” he stressed.

He said the government FDR Ethiopia was committed to defend its sovereignty, diversity and aspiration of its nations.

“Today, Ethiopia is a symbol of peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and our Prime Minister is leading the efforts to promote national unity in Ethiopia,” he added.

More Stories From Pakistan