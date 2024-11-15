Ethiopia, Pakistan agree for cooperation in education, science & technology sectors

Ethiopia and Pakistan on Friday agreed to forge a holistic cooperation in education, science and technology sectors for transforming lives of their nations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2024) Ethiopia and Pakistan on Friday agreed to forge a holistic cooperation in education, science and technology sectors for transforming lives of their nations.

Both sides explored various areas of partnership and collaboration in the above-mentioned sectors during a meeting between Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of Ethiopia, Dr Jemal Beker Abdula and Federal Minister for Education, Science and Technology Dr Kahlid Maqbool Siddiqui.

During the meeting, the two sides further discussed a bilateral memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed in May 2023 between the two countries to enhance cooperation in the areas of science and technology.

Moreover, Dr Jemal Beker stressed on establishing institutional linkages between the two countries under the MoU for joint research programmes in health, education and renewable sectors and exchange of the delegations of experts to elevate the already flourishing relations.

To this end, the ambassador said Ethiopia is building a market driven human resource development while taking robust policy to ensure a digital ecosystem to enable the citizens to catch and cope up with the changing technological landscape and global dynamism.

He said the government of Ethiopia led by Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed has been taking tangible steps to empower its people through innovation and technology transformation road-map that improve socio-economic revolution in fin-tech, and digital competitiveness. In this regard, the Ethiopian government wants to cooperate with Pakistan in these sectors.

On the other hand, the Education, Science and Technology Minister lauded the consistent economic growth of Ethiopia and highlighted the religious attachment of the people of Pakistan with Ethiopia.

He said the government of Pakistan is committed to the ‘Look Africa and Engage Africa’ policy, and forging strong bilateral cooperation with the African countries in multiple sectors such as economy, health, education, science and technology.

The Minister assured the Ambassador of all-out support and assistance for strengthening the cooperation in education, science and technology sectors.

Federal Secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology Sajid Baloch and Coordinator General COMSTECH Prof Dr M Iqbal Choudhary were also present in the meeting.