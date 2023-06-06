UrduPoint.com

Ethiopia, Pakistan Agree On Bolstering Parliamentary Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2023 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :Ethiopia and Pakistan on Tuesday agreed to enhance parliamentary cooperation through exchange of delegations between the two countries in future.

This was agreed during a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula and Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, said a news release.

Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interest including bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries in various fields including economy, health, education and tourism.

Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula informed the senator that the Ethiopian government had officially inaugurated both the Ethiopia's Embassy and Ethiopian Airlines in Pakistan last month to further strengthen the already flourishing ties between the two big nations.

He said a big delegation comprising Pakistani businessmen had visited Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in March to explore business, trade and investment opportunities in the land of origin.

The ambassador also informed him about latest visit of a delegation from Ethiopia to Pakistan that comprised of senior government officials, and businessmen from its diverse sectors of economy including agriculture and agro processing, mining, manufacturing, ICT and tourism.

Senator Saleem Mandviwalla expressed his commitment to strengthen bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation and stressed on exchanging parliamentary delegation between the two countries to boost cooperation between the Parliaments of both the countries.

