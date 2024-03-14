Ethiopia, Pakistan Discuss Aviation Sector Cooperation
Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Pakistan have discussed potential areas of cooperation in the aviation sector to further strengthen their bilateral relations.
The areas of cooperation were discussed during a meeting between Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula and Federal Secretary for Aviation Saif Anjum, said a news release.
Both sides had a detailed discussion on the matters of mutual interests including bilateral cooperation for knowledge sharing and technology transfer in the aviation sector.
On the occasion, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula expressed his gratitude for the crucial support extended by the Government of Pakistan in the start of the Ethiopian Airlines’ operations in Karachi.
The Ambassador briefed the Secretary on the pivotal role being played by Ethiopian Airlines in the effective implementation of the “Look Africa and Engage Africa” policies of Pakistan that were aimed at strengthening government-to-government, people-to-people, and business-to-business relations between both Pakistan and African countries.
He also highlighted the growing popularity of Ethiopian Airlines among the people of Pakistan who have been fully appreciating the services offered by one of the largest airlines in the world.
On the other hand, Federal Secretary for Aviation Saif Anjum acknowledged the critical role being played by Ethiopian Airlines in bringing Africa closer to Pakistan and assured the ambassador of his institution support in advancing the bilateral cooperation in the Aviation Sector.
Recent Stories
Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway
Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024
Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap
Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset
Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores
Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'
EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Eight SHOs transferred4 minutes ago
-
Overseas employment promoter license suspended as Pakistani nurses lose jobs in KSA4 minutes ago
-
700 police officials, volunteers performing security duty5 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister meets Sudi Ambassador in diplomatic enclave14 minutes ago
-
DMC reviews welfare packages15 minutes ago
-
DGRE provide 1196 teachers in 598 Madaris, books to around 57000 students15 minutes ago
-
District administration steps to control inflation wave in Peshawar25 minutes ago
-
President Zardari thanks President Xi Jinping for felicitations on re-election25 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain dry in most districts of KP45 minutes ago
-
Famous TV actor Mehboob Alam remembered55 minutes ago
-
APHC urges world to facilitate Kashmir solution for lasting regional peace55 minutes ago
-
Campaign against hoarders launched1 hour ago