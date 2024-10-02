Ethiopia, Pakistan discuss ways to strengthen people to people ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula and Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday discussed ways to promote people-to-people relations by enhancing youth exchanges between the two nations.

During a meeting between, the two sides explored bilateral cooperation to empower youth by offering education, skills training, and exposure to modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker highlighted that both Ethiopia and Pakistan have young populations that need to be equipped with advanced technological skills to form a productive workforce, essential for rapid economic growth. He emphasized the potential for both countries to share experiences and best practices for youth empowerment.

During the meeting, the ambassador briefed Rana Mashhood on Ethiopia’s "Home-Grown Economic Reforms 2.0," a continuation of its first phase, which successfully addressed macroeconomic imbalances, boosted productivity, and attracted foreign investment.

Dr. Jemal also pointed to Africa’s significant potential in the IT services sector and urged Pakistani entrepreneurs to participate in the Single Country Exhibition scheduled for January 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Highlighting Ethiopia’s role in Pakistan’s "Look Africa, Engage Africa" policy, Dr. Jemal mentioned the launch of Ethiopian Airlines operations in Karachi, which has strengthened both people-to-people and business-to-business relations.

Rana Mashhood praised Ethiopian Airlines for enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and Africa, a continent of 1.4 billion people. He also lauded Ethiopia's socio-economic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and expressed Pakistan’s intent to further strengthen bilateral ties with Ethiopia, particularly in youth empowerment initiatives.