Ethiopia, Pakistan Discuss Ways To Strengthen People To People Ties
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula and Prime Minister’s Youth Programme Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan on Wednesday discussed ways to promote people-to-people relations by enhancing youth exchanges between the two nations.
During a meeting between, the two sides explored bilateral cooperation to empower youth by offering education, skills training, and exposure to modern technologies, including Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain.
Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker highlighted that both Ethiopia and Pakistan have young populations that need to be equipped with advanced technological skills to form a productive workforce, essential for rapid economic growth. He emphasized the potential for both countries to share experiences and best practices for youth empowerment.
During the meeting, the ambassador briefed Rana Mashhood on Ethiopia’s "Home-Grown Economic Reforms 2.0," a continuation of its first phase, which successfully addressed macroeconomic imbalances, boosted productivity, and attracted foreign investment.
Dr. Jemal also pointed to Africa’s significant potential in the IT services sector and urged Pakistani entrepreneurs to participate in the Single Country Exhibition scheduled for January 2025 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Highlighting Ethiopia’s role in Pakistan’s "Look Africa, Engage Africa" policy, Dr. Jemal mentioned the launch of Ethiopian Airlines operations in Karachi, which has strengthened both people-to-people and business-to-business relations.
Rana Mashhood praised Ethiopian Airlines for enhancing connectivity between Pakistan and Africa, a continent of 1.4 billion people. He also lauded Ethiopia's socio-economic progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed and expressed Pakistan’s intent to further strengthen bilateral ties with Ethiopia, particularly in youth empowerment initiatives.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area
Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit
“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2
Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed
Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident
Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024
Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time
USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..
Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team
Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 DI Khan responds to over 900 emergencies in September16 seconds ago
-
Lodhran Gymkhana Club building groundbreaking held26 seconds ago
-
CM’s Awami Agenda yielding concrete results: Commissioner10 minutes ago
-
Attacker and child killed in firing on Tank police10 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests two suspects for human-trafficking10 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1000 liter subpar milk20 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 5 with illegal arms30 minutes ago
-
Naqvi chairs high-level meeting regarding preparations of SCO Summit30 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 14 kg drugs in six operations40 minutes ago
-
SRSO hosts activist conference in Thatta40 minutes ago
-
PESCO recovers over Rs 19bln; removes 87,000 illegal connections40 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces on successful operation against BLA40 minutes ago