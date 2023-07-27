Open Menu

Ethiopia, Pakistan Want To Enhance Cooperation In Aviation Sector

Muhammad Irfan Published July 27, 2023 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and Islamic Republic of Pakistan have explored various avenues to expand cooperation in the aviation sector for further strengthening bilateral ties.

In this regard, different proposals came under discussion during a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDRE to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula and Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique.

Both the dignitaries expressed their resolve to bring two nations more close by boosting cooperation in the aviation sector which will eventually improve people-to-people and business to business contacts between the two countries and Africa at large.

Collaboration between the Ethiopian Airlines and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also came under discussion during the meeting.

Ambassador Jemal Beker extended gratitude to the Minister and his team for their crucial role in commencement of the Ethiopian Airlines operations in Karachi which, he said, would further strengthen commerce and trade linkages between the two countries.

Minister Khawaja Saad lauded the Embassy of the FDRE in Pakistan for its proactive role in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Furthermore, he said Ethiopia was the gate way to Africa and HQ of African Union in which the Ethiopian Airlines could help Pakistan to connect with Africa countries.

