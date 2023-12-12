Ethiopia seeks investment by Pakistani businessmen for financial sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) on Tuesday sought collaboration with Pakistan in the financial sector in order to attract investment from Pakistani businessmen for its flourishing economy.

Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula expressed the desire for collaboration in a meeting with Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue, and Economic Affairs Dr. Shamshad Akhtar, according to a news release of the Ethiopian Embassy.

During the meeting, both sides discussed matters of mutual interest including different initiatives to further deepen the already flourishing bilateral ties between the two countries.

Jemal Beker briefed the minister about the home-grown economic reforms carried out by Ethiopian Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed in five major sectors including agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, technology and tourism.

He also highlighted the initiatives taken by the Embassy of the FDR Ethiopia in Islamabad during its first year for strengthening the bilateral relations through strong regional and multilateral cooperation.

“Opening of Ethiopian Embassy in Pakistan is a game-changer for Ethiopia-Pakistan bilateral relations,” the ambassador said, adding the arrival of Ethiopian Airlines flight in Karachi was another breakthrough in this regard.

Exchange of multiple official and trade delegations between the two countries also took place during the maiden year of the Ethiopian Embassy in Islamabad, he said while highlighting the resolve on both sides for advancing partnership between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Finance Minister Dr. Shamshad Akhtar congratulated the ambassador on opening the Embassy in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the operation of Ethiopian Airlines in Pakistan.

She lauded the impressive reforms carried out by the FDR Ethiopia in the recent past and reiterated the commitment of the Pakistan government for strengthening bilateral relations with Ethiopia.

The minister assured the ambassador of all-out support for deepening economic cooperation between the two countries.