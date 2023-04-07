Close
Ethiopia To Boost Pakistan-Africa Relations: Envoy

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Ethiopia to boost Pakistan-Africa relations: Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday said his country would boost Pakistan and Africa relations by connecting the business community of both sides through various initiatives.

Addressing the business fraternity here at the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), he said businessmen from Pakistan and Africa were needed to establish regular contacts to boost trade, investment, and tourism.

However, the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia would take lead in increasing connectivity between them, he added.

"We will also hold business forums here in which business community from Africa and Pakistan will be invited for working out the ways to increase business and investment between the two areas," he remarked.

Jemal Beker said the embassy had already taken the initiative of organizing a 100-member business delegation to Ethiopia which would not bolster bilateral trade between the two countries, but also increase Pakistan's footprint in the markets of Africa which had a population of 1.4 billion people.

The visit of the Pakistani business delegation to Ethiopia would be remembered as "Hijra Trade" in history, he said while calling the initiative "the most successful" in his life.

He said the business community from East African countries had been contacting him since the visit of the trade delegation and evincing keen interest in promoting trade with Pakistan.

"Africa is endowed with great natural resources and close cooperation of Pakistan with Ethiopia would help it get better penetration in the African region for trade and exports," he said while pointing out the huge presence of Turkiye, UAE, China, and India's business community in his country.

Many Pakistani products including textiles, pharmaceuticals, and cement had great potential in Ethiopia and the business community of Pakistan could capitalize on this potential for exports, while also importing from Ethiopia agricultural products such as coffee, tea, oilseed, and pulse, the ambassador noted.

Speaking at the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President of the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan and Ethiopia should sign a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) that would remove trade barriers and boost bilateral trade between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

He thanked the Ambassador and the Ethiopian authorities for giving warm reception and great hospitality to the ICCI delegation during its very successful visit to Addis Ababa from March 5-11.

