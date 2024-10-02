Open Menu

Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP Agree To Empower Future Generations

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 06:26 PM

Ethiopian Ambassador, Chairman PMYP agree to empower future generations

Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Bakr Abdullah on Wednesday visited the office of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) and discussed matters of mutual interest for empowering youth in both countries with Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Ethiopian Ambassador Jamal Bakr Abdullah on Wednesday visited the office of the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) and discussed matters of mutual interest for empowering youth in both countries with Chairman PMYP Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

During the engaging dialogue, Ambassador Abdullah highlighted the significant youth populations in both Ethiopia and Pakistan, emphasizing the potential for collaboration. "Ethiopian youth are playing a crucial role in the fight against climate change," he stated, underscoring the importance of harnessing their energy and innovation.

Rana Mashood praised Ethiopia's impressive development under its current government, saying, "We can collaborate to empower our youth.

" He noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has implemented several initiatives to uplift young people, which will benefit both nations.

Additionally, the Ambassador announced that Pakistani traders were invited to participate in a single-country exhibition in Ethiopia scheduled for January 2025, presenting a unique opportunity to strengthen trade relations.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to take further steps for the future of youth in Pakistan and Ethiopia, reinforcing the idea that empowered young people can drive positive change.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Young Ethiopia January Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in To ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment postponed in Toshakhana case two

33 seconds ago
 Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, esp ..

Govt committed to enhancing healthcare access, especially for women: Dr Mukhtar

58 seconds ago
 729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year ..

729 arrested during anti-smog crackdown this year so far

1 minute ago
 SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt

SSP Khairpur reviews crime situation of distt

1 minute ago
 IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction st ..

IRADA calls for adopting tobacco harm reduction strategies

1 minute ago
 Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmun ..

Arsenal beat PSG in Champions League duel, Dortmund hit Celtic for seven

12 minutes ago
SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangemen ..

SSP orders to ensure foolproof security arrangements for churches

12 minutes ago
 75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China cel ..

75th National Day of Peoples Republic of China celebrated in Kaas camp Kohistan

12 minutes ago
 13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

13th National Rescue Challenge kicks off

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 ..

Pakistan women's team gear up for ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024

34 minutes ago
 Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to s ..

Asif Aziz urges students, young professionals to seize limitless opportunities o ..

13 minutes ago
 Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack

Oil prices extend rally on Iran attack

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan