Ethiopian Ambassador Distributes Flood Relief Items To Affectees In Sindh

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Ethiopian Ambassador distributes flood relief items to affectees in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker handed over essential food items, medicines, shelters, water, biscuits, and toys to more than eight thousand flood affectees in the tent city of Sindh.

While addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Jemal Beker said that Ethiopia's government expressed deep sympathy and condolences for lost lives and the destruction of property caused by climate change.

He added that Ethiopia stands in solidarity with the Government of Pakistan and will continue to help people recover. Indeed, "my visit to the flood affectees area of Tent City is a new experience, where I observed the real challenge unfolding, and we need to prepare for the worst.

" He said that Pakistan became ground zero for climate change disasters for the causes where its share is minimal; however, it suffers the most.

Today Climate change became a reality in which all states and non-state actors should oblige to adopt the do-no-harm doctrine and refrain from wrongdoing that aggravates the unfolding fiasco on planet earth.

The Ambassador added that Pakistan can not alone address the unfolding scenarios and that the international community must redouble its effort and ensure justice.

