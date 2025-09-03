Ethiopian Ambassador Hails Leadership Of PM Sharif's 'Green Pakistan Program'
Muhammad Irfan Published September 03, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Ethiopian Ambassador Dr. Jamal Baker Abdullah on Wednesday conveyed his sincere condolences and resolute support to the victims of the catastrophic floods in Pakistan, while also recognizing Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's remarkable leadership in launching the Green Pakistan movement.
In an exclusive interview with ptv news, Ethiopian Ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s immense challenges in the face of climate change, particularly the devastating floods and cloudbursts that have left thousands affected.
He expressed deep sympathy for the victims, stressing that Ethiopia stands with Pakistan in this critical time of need.
The Ambassador emphasized that these extreme weather events are a stark reminder of the urgent need for global action on climate change.
He also commended Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's leadership, especially the Green Pakistan initiative, as a vital step toward mitigating future disasters and protecting the environment.
Dr. Abdullah called for international solidarity to support Pakistan’s recovery efforts and strengthen resilience against the growing threats posed by climate change.
He reiterated that only through global cooperation can we hope to reduce the impact of future climate-related disasters.
