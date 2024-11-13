Ethiopian ambassador honored 'Global Ambassador Award' for outstanding performance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula on Wednesday received the Global Ambassador Award for his outstanding and extraordinary diplomatic activities in Pakistan.

The Diplomatic Insight, a global public diplomacy institution in Pakistan, honored the Ambassador with the award for his exemplary efforts and contributions to bringing the two big nations closer together at bilateral, regional and multilateral forums within a short period of time.

The 6th Global Ambassador Awards Ceremony 2024 took place here in the presence of ambassadors, diplomatic corps, parliamentarians, government officials, business community, academia, media and civil society.

Rana Ihsaan Afzal Khan, Coordinator to the Prime Minister of Pakistan, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Ambassador Jemal is a seasoned diplomat. His ground breaking efforts for the Ethiopian Missions in Australia, Bahrain and Pakistan are highly acknowledged at official level.

Ambassador Jemal has already received the Best Ambassador Award from the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, a Peace Award from the National Peace and Justice Council of Pakistan and COMSTECH Award for strengthening fraternity between the two nations.

The launch of the Ethiopian Airlines in Karachi, mobilization of two 80-member trade delegations to Ethiopia and one 50-member to Pakistan, and signing of memoranda of understanding between the two countries in the areas of commerce, trade, health, science and technology are the major initiatives taken by the ambassador within the two years of the opening of the Ethiopian Mission in Pakistan.

The launch of the Green Legacy Initiative, an afforestation campaign of Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, for food security, in Pakistan is another shining feather in his cap.

Above all, Ambassador Jemal brought the two heirs of civilizations together and enhanced government to government, people to people, business to business relations as well as across the societal segments to advance mutual and collective interests and cooperation. Indeed, this award will add a new chapter and elevate the already flourishing Ethio-Pakistan relations.