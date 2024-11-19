Ethiopian Ambassador Lauds Governor Sindh For Youth Empowerment Initiatives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM
Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula on Tuesday met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and discussed different means to enhance bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula on Tuesday met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and discussed different means to enhance bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries.
Both sides discussed matters of common interest including needful initiatives to increase bilateral cooperation in aviation, economic, education, health, science and technology sectors. The meeting was also attended by Ibrahim Tawab, Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in Karachi, said a press release, issued here.
Ambassador Jemal briefed the Governor Sindh about the second phase of Home Grown Economic Reforms Programme of Ethiopia, which is aimed at addressing macroeconomic imbalances, increasing productivity, creating ease of doing business, and also a conducive environment for Foreign Direct Investment through domestically designed policies.
The ambassador also highlighted enormous business, trade and investment opportunities in its major economic sectors including agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism and ICT.
Jemal lauded the role being played by the Governor Sindh for empowering the youth of Pakistan by equipping them with modern technologies that enabled them to become global citizens.
On the other hand, the Governor Sindh briefed the ambassador about the courses and trainings of modern skills being imparted to the youth in the Governor House for enabling them to get respectable and profitable livelihoods.
Tessori said the Government of Pakistan is committed to the Look Africa and Engage Africa policy, appreciating the Ethiopian Airlines role in connecting his country with the whole continent of Africa with a market of over 1.4 billion people.
Recent Stories
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educati ..
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Sh ..
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 7
Workshop on "World Boxing” to be beneficial for players: Maryam Keerio
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-be ..
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Ministe ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan for reviving student unions in educational institutions7 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Zakat, Ushr and Social Welfare,Syed Qasim Ali Shah reopens women's p ..7 minutes ago
-
ATC extends interim bail of Jamshed Cheema, Musarrat Cheema till Dec 77 minutes ago
-
Int'l Iqbal Conference concludes7 minutes ago
-
PS Koral arrest 5-member dacoit gang, recover looted cash, and valuables13 minutes ago
-
'Kanzul Islam' offering easy interpretation of Quran launched13 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, Netherlands FM discuss bilateral ties13 minutes ago
-
RDA bans land transactions in agricultural areas outside Peri-Urban limits13 minutes ago
-
Pak, Kazakh sides hold BPC; review bilateral cooperation13 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Charsadda responds 187 emergencies last week19 minutes ago
-
NA speaker urges collective action for safeguarding children’s rights, well-being19 minutes ago
-
US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome on Tuesday called on Deputy Prime Minister/ Foreign Minister ..19 minutes ago