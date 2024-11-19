Open Menu

Ethiopian Ambassador Lauds Governor Sindh For Youth Empowerment Initiatives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 19, 2024 | 10:35 PM

Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula on Tuesday met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori and discussed different means to enhance bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries

Both sides discussed matters of common interest including needful initiatives to increase bilateral cooperation in aviation, economic, education, health, science and technology sectors. The meeting was also attended by Ibrahim Tawab, Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in Karachi, said a press release, issued here.

Both sides discussed matters of common interest including needful initiatives to increase bilateral cooperation in aviation, economic, education, health, science and technology sectors. The meeting was also attended by Ibrahim Tawab, Honorary Consul of Ethiopia in Karachi, said a press release, issued here.

Ambassador Jemal briefed the Governor Sindh about the second phase of Home Grown Economic Reforms Programme of Ethiopia, which is aimed at addressing macroeconomic imbalances, increasing productivity, creating ease of doing business, and also a conducive environment for Foreign Direct Investment through domestically designed policies.

The ambassador also highlighted enormous business, trade and investment opportunities in its major economic sectors including agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, mining, tourism and ICT.

Jemal lauded the role being played by the Governor Sindh for empowering the youth of Pakistan by equipping them with modern technologies that enabled them to become global citizens.

On the other hand, the Governor Sindh briefed the ambassador about the courses and trainings of modern skills being imparted to the youth in the Governor House for enabling them to get respectable and profitable livelihoods.

Tessori said the Government of Pakistan is committed to the Look Africa and Engage Africa policy, appreciating the Ethiopian Airlines role in connecting his country with the whole continent of Africa with a market of over 1.4 billion people.

More Stories From Pakistan