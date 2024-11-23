Ethiopian ambassador praises Sindh Governor’s initiatives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula commended the Sindh Governor’s Initiative, highlighting their potential to significantly improve the quality of life for the public.

He made these remarks during his meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House, which was also attended by Ethiopia’s Honorary Consul General Ibrahim Khalid Tawab.

Their discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Ethiopia, enhancing trade, investment, and fostering exchanges of delegations.

The governor emphasized the attractive investment opportunities in Sindh and encouraged Ethiopian investors to benefit from profitable sectors in the province.

He highlighted the increased exchanges facilitated by Ethiopian Airlines, which has furthered the bilateral relationship, contributing to job creation and poverty alleviation in the region.

The Ethiopian Ambassador lauded the "Bell of Hope," ration drive, and IT courses under the governor’s initiative, calling them exemplary projects that can serve as a model for other regions. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would bring about positive change in the lives of the people.