Ethiopian Ambassador Praises Sindh Governor’s Initiatives
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula commended the Sindh Governor’s Initiative, highlighting their potential to significantly improve the quality of life for the public.
He made these remarks during his meeting with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House, which was also attended by Ethiopia’s Honorary Consul General Ibrahim Khalid Tawab.
Their discussions focused on strengthening bilateral ties between Pakistan and Ethiopia, enhancing trade, investment, and fostering exchanges of delegations.
The governor emphasized the attractive investment opportunities in Sindh and encouraged Ethiopian investors to benefit from profitable sectors in the province.
He highlighted the increased exchanges facilitated by Ethiopian Airlines, which has furthered the bilateral relationship, contributing to job creation and poverty alleviation in the region.
The Ethiopian Ambassador lauded the "Bell of Hope," ration drive, and IT courses under the governor’s initiative, calling them exemplary projects that can serve as a model for other regions. He expressed confidence that these initiatives would bring about positive change in the lives of the people.
Recent Stories
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2024
'Master of innovation' Younus Khan enjoys T10 blitzkrieg
Presence of more Indian players in Abu Dhabi T10 will help develop UAE players: ..
Former captain Ritchie returns for Scotland against Australia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nishtar doctors, other staff appear before police in HIV infection inquiry1 minute ago
-
Hindus from India reach Pakistan for pilgrimage11 minutes ago
-
Two women shot dead in separate incidents11 minutes ago
-
Urbom's visits in northern Sindh to bring sustainable development: Shafqat Shah11 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police shifts drug addicts to rehabilitation centers after arrest21 minutes ago
-
NADRA showcases biometric solutions at its maiden appearance at IDEAS 202421 minutes ago
-
Hindus from India reach Pakistan for pilgrimage21 minutes ago
-
11 dead, 1,701 injured in Punjab road accidents21 minutes ago
-
Senior Journalist Rehan's home set on fire amid ongoing clashes in Lower Kurram21 minutes ago
-
Universities to help solve industrial issues: PU VC21 minutes ago
-
DC reviews progress on Lahore development plan31 minutes ago
-
CM orders measures to protect children from dog-biting41 minutes ago