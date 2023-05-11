Ethiopian Embassy inaugurated in Islamabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Misganu Arega inaugurated Embassy of Ethiopia here on Thursday

Hina Rabbani Khar said the opening of Ethiopian embassy would serve as a catalyst for increased cooperation and promote economic, cultural and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

She said Pakistan attached great importance to its relationships with the African countries, adding recently some five Pakistan embassies were opened in the these countries.

The MOS said the opening of the Ethiopian embassy in Pakistan and beginning of direct flights between the two countries would prove to be a big milestone for bilateral relations.

On the occasion, the Ethiopian minister said his country was keen to strengthen relations with Pakistan in all sectors including trade and investment.

Masganu Arega thanked the government and people of Pakistan for the warm welcome he received on his arrival.

He said that Ethiopia and Pakistan had long and friendly relations, adding that the opening of the embassy in Islamabad would create a new history of diplomatic, political, economic and social cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker speaking on this occasion said that fraternal relations with Pakistan were a source of pride for his country.

