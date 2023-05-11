UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Embassy Inaugurated In Islamabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 08:42 PM

Ethiopian Embassy inaugurated in Islamabad

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Misganu Arega inaugurated Embassy of Ethiopia here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar and State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Misganu Arega inaugurated Embassy of Ethiopia here on Thursday.

Hina Rabbani Khar said the opening of Ethiopian embassy would serve as a catalyst for increased cooperation and promote economic, cultural and diplomatic ties between Pakistan and Ethiopia.

She said Pakistan attached great importance to its relationships with the African countries, adding recently some five Pakistan embassies were opened in the these countries.

The MOS said the opening of the Ethiopian embassy in Pakistan and beginning of direct flights between the two countries would prove to be a big milestone for bilateral relations.

On the occasion, the Ethiopian minister said his country was keen to strengthen relations with Pakistan in all sectors including trade and investment.

Masganu Arega thanked the government and people of Pakistan for the warm welcome he received on his arrival.

He said that Ethiopia and Pakistan had long and friendly relations, adding that the opening of the embassy in Islamabad would create a new history of diplomatic, political, economic and social cooperation between the two countries.

Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker speaking on this occasion said that fraternal relations with Pakistan were a source of pride for his country.

Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the opening of the embassy would play an important role in enhancing mutual cooperation and promoting economic, cultural and diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Hina Rabbani Khar Ethiopia All Government

Recent Stories

Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

Maryam Nawaz reacts to SC orders about Imran Khan

7 minutes ago
 ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design ..

ADNOC L&amp;S and SeaOwl sign agreement to design remotely operated marine suppl ..

14 minutes ago
 ‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts t ..

‘Finally sense has prevailed’, Jemima reacts to SC order

42 minutes ago
 Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remai ..

Russia's Military Activity on Finnish Border Remains Normal - Finnish Foreign Mi ..

43 minutes ago
 WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Eme ..

WHO Stops Considering Monkey Pox Global Health Emergency - Head

43 minutes ago
 Delegations of merged areas contractors call on Go ..

Delegations of merged areas contractors call on Governor, highlights issues

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.