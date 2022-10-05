Ethiopian envoy calls on Defence Minister, acknowledges bilateral cooperation

Ambassador of the Republic Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Jamal Beker Abdula called on the Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Wednesday while acknowledging the present scale of cooperation between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Ambassador of the Republic Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Jamal Beker Abdula called on the Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif here on Wednesday while acknowledging the present scale of cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting Khawaja Muhammad Asif stated that Pakistan considered Ethiopia a close friend and an important country in the region, a news release said.

He said that Pakistan intended to establish a meaningful defence ties with Ethiopia and was focused on enhanced defence, military and intelligence cooperation.

He mentioned Pakistan's recent contribution when Islamabad voted against EU-Sponsored Resolution at UNHRC related to Human Rights Violations by Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Ambassador showed resolve to cooperate and collaborate further in the field of defence.