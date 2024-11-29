Ethiopian envoy calls on SAPM Fahad Haroon

Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Fahd Haroon and exchanged the views on the evolving media and digital media landscapes

During the meeting, both sides identified areas of mutual interest and collaboration.

Their discussion encompassed both the opportunities and challenges in the realm of media and digital communication.

They also discussed positive aspects including transformative potential of digital platforms in fostering global connectivity, promoting cultural understanding and enabling the timely dissemination of accurate information.

Both sides acknowledged the increasing role of media in shaping perceptions and its power as a tool for public diplomacy and nation-building.

At the same time, challenges such as combating misinformation and addressing the digital divide were recognized as pressing issues.

The importance of maintaining the integrity of information and safeguarding against the misuse of digital tools was underscored.

Fahd Haroon and H.E. Jemal Beker shared perspectives on addressing these challenges effectively through collaboration, innovation, and strategic initiatives. They emphasized the value of consistent engagement to ensure both nations benefit from advancements in the media and digital sectors.

The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to working together on shared objectives and strengthening bilateral ties in the media and digital media sectors.

As a gesture of goodwill and mutual respect, both sides also exchanged mementos, reflecting the warmth and trust that marked the interaction.