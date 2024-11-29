Ethiopian Envoy Calls On SAPM Fahad Haroon
Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 09:04 PM
Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Fahd Haroon and exchanged the views on the evolving media and digital media landscapes
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday called on Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Digital Media Fahd Haroon and exchanged the views on the evolving media and digital media landscapes.
During the meeting, both sides identified areas of mutual interest and collaboration.
Their discussion encompassed both the opportunities and challenges in the realm of media and digital communication.
They also discussed positive aspects including transformative potential of digital platforms in fostering global connectivity, promoting cultural understanding and enabling the timely dissemination of accurate information.
Both sides acknowledged the increasing role of media in shaping perceptions and its power as a tool for public diplomacy and nation-building.
At the same time, challenges such as combating misinformation and addressing the digital divide were recognized as pressing issues.
The importance of maintaining the integrity of information and safeguarding against the misuse of digital tools was underscored.
Fahd Haroon and H.E. Jemal Beker shared perspectives on addressing these challenges effectively through collaboration, innovation, and strategic initiatives. They emphasized the value of consistent engagement to ensure both nations benefit from advancements in the media and digital sectors.
The meeting concluded on a positive note, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to working together on shared objectives and strengthening bilateral ties in the media and digital media sectors.
As a gesture of goodwill and mutual respect, both sides also exchanged mementos, reflecting the warmth and trust that marked the interaction.
Recent Stories
Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli to visit China
Entrepreneurship skills should be refurbished to make students job providers: Dr ..
Awareness vital to end gender based violence: Sarah Ahmad
PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA
Canada economic growth slows to 1.0% in third quarter
SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month
Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Lag ..
ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahead of bye-election
AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Developm ..
Ahsan Iqbal stressed for establishing balance between resources, emerging needs ..
PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests
Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots at D-Chowk
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Awareness vital to end gender based violence: Sarah Ahmad2 minutes ago
-
PM hails lifting of ban on PIA flights by EASA2 minutes ago
-
SCP disposes off 4372 cases in one month11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan will no longer be among countries generating expensive electricity: Laghari11 minutes ago
-
ECP bans transfers, postings in NA-262, Quetta ahead of bye-election11 minutes ago
-
AKU hosts annual moot on Climate Change, Agriculture, Human Nutrition & Development in Pakistan11 minutes ago
-
PML-N submits resolution in Punjab Assembly calling for ban on PTI over protests1 hour ago
-
Police get remand of 19 accused involved in riots at D-Chowk16 minutes ago
-
LHC orders online classes for schools, work-from-home policy for offices16 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti urges youth to reject false propaganda against Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
Equipping youth with high-tech skills priority of govt: Mashhood16 minutes ago
-
Three bodies found from different areas16 minutes ago