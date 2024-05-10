Open Menu

Ethiopian Envoy Calls On Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 11:35 PM

Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Friday called on Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor’s House.

During the meeting, the ambassador extended an invitation to the governor for leading the 2nd business and trade delegation to Ethiopia from May 26 to 31, an embassy press release said.

Matters of mutual interests including bilateral, regional and multilateral cooperation between the two countries also came under the discussion.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula addressed a large gathering of students at the IT Facility and appreciated the initiative taken by the Sindh governor for empowering the youth with modern skills.

He said Pakistan had talented youth that made more than 60 per cent of its total population. Equipping them with modern skills was crucial to spur economic growth and development in Pakistan, he added.

He said the modern technologies would help them connect with the global market which would eventually enable them to contribute to strong nation building.

The ambassador said the Government of Ethiopia was ready to work with the Government of Pakistan for expertise, skills and knowledge sharing for ensuring equitable development across the globe.

