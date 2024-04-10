Ethiopian Envoy Celebrates Eid With Pakistan Sweet Home’s Kids
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2024) Ethiopian Ambassador to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Wednesday offered Eid prayers at the Faisal Mosque and distributed gifts among orphans of the Pakistan Sweet Home.
On the occasion, the Ambassador also extended Eid greetings to all the children and had an interaction with them in presence of Zamurd Khan, the Patron-In-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home that provided shelter, food, medical treatment and education to a large number of orphans in Islamabad.
Speaking on the occasion, Jemal Beker Abdula extended warm wishes to all the Muslims including those in Ethiopia and Pakistan on Eid-ul-Fitr.
He lauded the role being played by Pakistan Sweet Home in bringing positive changes in lives of the children by providing them quality education, food and health care facilities under one roof.
The ambassador said he had dedicated his Eid to the children of Pakistan Home to accomplish true spirit of the holy month of Ramazan that taught us compassion, sharing and caring.
“As we bade farewell to this month of Rehma and Ibadah, it is imperative to remember the needy segments of our society with what the Allah has given us. Let us share what we have love, care, and support to those needy segment of our society,” the ambassador remarked.
He called Pakistan his second home and Pakistanis as one of the most charitable nation in the world.
Zamurd Khan, the Patron-In-Chief of Pakistan Sweet Home also spoke on the occasion and expressed gratitude to the Ambassador for his kind gesture.
Recent Stories
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 April 2024
PM, UAE President exchange Eid greetings, reiterate desire to enhance ties
PM, Qatari PM resolve to expand ties
Google unveils new AI chips, arm-based processor for data centers
PM exchanges Eid greetings with leaders of Turkiye, UAE, Qatar & Oman
'I represent the Barca way', insists PSG coach Luis Enrique
Real Madrid v Manchester City Champions League starting line-ups
Italy considers stricter penalties for AI-related crimes
Malaysia Calls on Meta and TikTok to Enhance Platform Monitoring
S.Africa's ex-president Zuma wins court bid to run in May election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Governor offers Eid prayer, intermingles with people11 minutes ago
-
Economy improving owing to govt’s prudent policies: Attaullah Tarar21 minutes ago
-
Khawaja Asif offers Eid prayers in Sialkot21 minutes ago
-
Water sprinkled around Abdullah Pur-Jhumra Road Flyover project site31 minutes ago
-
CM extends Eid greetings41 minutes ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with great religious zeal49 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi greets people on Eid-ul-Fitr1 hour ago
-
Sindh Governor, Mayor offer Eid prayer at Gulshan-e-Jinnah2 hours ago
-
Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated in KP with religious fervor2 hours ago
-
DC review cleanliness operation at Liberty2 hours ago
-
Bilawal offers Eid prayers in Garhi Khuda Bux2 hours ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari offers Eid Prayer in Nawabshah3 hours ago