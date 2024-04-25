Ethiopian envoy emphasises working for collective prosperity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula, while appreciating the 'Look Africa' and 'Engage Africa' initiatives, has said that investors need to enter and operate in Africa as Ethiopia provides, security, safety and protection for investments.

He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) here on Thursday. LCCI President Kashif Anwar presented the address of welcome while Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry, Vice President Adnan Khalid Butt and Honorary Consul General of Ethiopia in Karachi Ibrahim Khalid Tawab also spoke.

The ambassador said that the LCCI had a big role in promotion of businesses in Pakistan and globally. He said that Ethiopian economy had been growing in double digit for the last 20 years, and during the last year, growth rate remained 7.5 per cent.

He said that Ethiopia provides investment opportunities in agriculture, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, surgical equipment, mining and tourism as it provides best sites in the world. The ambassador emphasised working for collective prosperity of both the countries. He said that Ethiopia produces 98pc clean energy under the Green Economy and Green Legacy initiatives. It is situated at a strategic location and considered as hub of E-commerce of Africa.

The ambassador also invited an LCCI delegation to visit Ethiopia.

The LCCI president mentioned two important developments taking place in bilateral relations of Pakistan and Ethiopia. He said that both countries had recently signed a bilateral trade agreement, which will definitely fortify the mutual trade volume, which was still not on a par keeping in view the actual potential.

The second one is that direct flights have also started between Addis Ababa (Ethiopia) and Karachi, which is not less than a great achievement. "I hope that direct flights from other major cities of Pakistan like Lahore and Islamabad would also start in coming months," he added.

He said that in recent years, Pakistan has increasingly turned its attention towards the African continent. Pakistan holds Africa in high esteem, recognising the continent's immense potential. He said that the LCCI was keenly following 'Look Africa' and 'Engage Africa' policies, made by the Government of Pakistan. “We are also ready to define a clear road map for future interactions with Africa through promoting government-to-government and private-to-private contacts," he added.