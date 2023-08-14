Open Menu

Ethiopian Envoy Felicitates Pakistan On 76th Independence Day

Published August 14, 2023

Ethiopian Envoy felicitates Pakistan on 76th Independence Day

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula on Monday extended warm and heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Pakistan on their 76th Independence Day

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Jemal Beker Abdula on Monday extended warm and heartfelt congratulations to the government and people of Pakistan on their 76th Independence Day.

"As we join in your celebrations, we reflect upon our shared cultural and political values and common goals that bind our two great nations together," the ambassador remarked in his message on the Independence Day.

"During my stay in Pakistan, I have been deeply impressed by the rich tapestry of history and culture that defines this resilient nation. The strong bond anchored in history and culture between Pakistan and Ethiopia has been evident in the warm hospitality and camaraderie extended to me and my team during my stay," the ambassador said.

He assured the Pakistani nation of his unwavering commitment to further strengthening and deepening the bilateral relations between the two countries.

"By taking special initiatives and fostering robust cooperation in various fields, we can propel our nations towards a new era of enhanced partnership and mutual prosperity," he added.

"The exchange of knowledge, experiences, and appreciation of each other's cuisine and culture has been an enlightening journey for me. Pakistanis are a lovely nation, and I am grateful for the friendship and cooperation extended to me during my tenure here," the ambassador remarked.

"As we look forward to the future, let us remain steadfast in our resolve to work together towards a brighter, more interconnected world," he said.

The ambassador believed that by strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation, both the countries could achieve greater heights and bring lasting benefits to the two nations.

