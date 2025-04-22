Open Menu

Ethiopian Envoy Honored With 'Best Ambassador Award' By University Of Sialkot For Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2025 | 07:18 PM

Ethiopian envoy honored with 'Best Ambassador Award' by University of Sialkot for strengthening bilateral ties

Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula has received the ‘Best Ambassador Award’ from the University of Sialkot

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula has received the ‘Best Ambassador Award’ from the University of Sialkot.

The award marks the fifth official recognition for His Excellency in Pakistan due to his crucial role in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations, said a press release on Tuesday.

Chairman of the University of Sialkot (USKT), Faisal Manzoor presented the award to Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker during a Green Legacy Forum held at the university that was attended by over 1,000 participants, including students, faculty, media and civil society in Sialkot.

The award also acknowledges Ambassador Dr. Jemal’s significant efforts and critical role in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. Upon receiving the honor, he expressed his sincere gratitude to the leadership of the university.

He pledged to continue his dedicated efforts to further enhance the strong bilateral ties between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Previously, Ambassador Dr. Jemal has been honored by different institutions including the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), COMSTECH (OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation), and the National Peace and Justice Council of Pakistan, and the Diplomatic Insight.

