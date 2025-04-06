Open Menu

Ethiopian Envoy Inaugurates Women Journalists’ Sports Gala 2025, Highlights Role Of Sports In Empowerment, Unity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Ethiopian envoy inaugurates Women Journalists’ Sports Gala 2025, highlights role of sports in empowerment, unity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) to Pakistan, Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula inaugurated the Women Journalists’ Sports Gala 2025 at Marghzar cricket Ground on Sunday.

The event was jointly organized by the National Press Club (NPC), the Women Journalists Caucus, the Capital Premium League, and other partners.

Upon his arrival, the ambassador was warmly welcomed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) President Afzal Butt, NPC President Azhar Jatoi, NPC General Secretary and Chairperson of the Women Journalists Caucus Nayyer Ali, and Chairman of Pakistan Africa Friendship Association (PAFA) Zafar Bakhtawari.

Ambassador Dr Jemal played the ceremonial first ball to commence the match and addressed the media, highlighting the importance of sports and women's empowerment for Pakistan's prosperity and development.

He expressed his passion for sports, noting its significance in ensuring social cohesion, and national unity, building a healthy nation, and facilitating cultural exchanges among nations.

The ambassador praised Pakistanis as a sports-loving nation and reiterated his commitment to strengthening people-to-people relations between Pakistan and Ethiopia, which is known for success in athletics, particularly long-distance running games.

He extended his best wishes to the women journalists participating in the match, and also in their professional endeavours.

