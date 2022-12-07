UrduPoint.com

Ethiopian Envoy Lauds Pakistan For Timely Rolling Out 'Engage Africa Policy'

Sumaira FH Published December 07, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Ethiopian envoy lauds Pakistan for timely rolling out 'Engage Africa Policy'

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Ethiopia to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Wednesday appreciated the Government of Pakistan for timely rolling out its "Engage Africa Policy' to explore areas of mutual economic interest within the African Continent.

"It is my firm belief that the current century belongs to Africa, which is emerging as a major destination for all the big investors around the world due to the rapid pace of development and progress there," the ambassador said while speaking here at the Islamabad Conclave 2022.

He said, "Gone are the days when Africa was portrayed by the world as a gloomy and underdeveloped place, marred by civil wars and backwardness", as the situation had changed there altogether.

Africa, he said, had undergone a lot of transformation shaping its destiny and emerging as a land of opportunities.

Since the beginning of the 21st century, there had been a remarkable improvement in the governance style of African countries and political stability had become a hallmark of the continent with more democratic accountability and transparency within the governments.

He said by 2050, a quarter of the world's population would be in Africa which would shape the planet Earth's future. "Africa's unprecedented population growth will have an impact on geopolitics, global trade, workforce, and other dominant prospects," he added.

Giving some recommendations for reaping the fruits of the "Engage Africa Policy", he called for establishing the institutional linkages between Pakistan and the African countries to boost bilateral, regional, and multilateral cooperation for strengthening political, security, economic, social, and cultural ties.

"It is also imperative for the Pakistani government to strengthen its relations with Ethiopia which is a gateway to Africa and connect the former with the latter," he remarked.

He said Ethiopia was playing a leading role in pan-Africa since the colonial period and still had a strong legacy in shaping the political, socio-economic, and regional integration while striving to achieve the Agenda 2063 of the Africa Union.

Ethiopia, he said, was the founding member of the League of Nations, United Nations, Organisation of African Unity (OAU), and African intercontinental free trade agreement, and promoting the free movement of people, goods, and services across the continent. His country also owned the largest Pan-Africa Airlines with the name of Ethiopian Airlines, he added.

The ambassador said Ethiopia attached great importance to advancing the bilateral relationship with Pakistan, and the "opening of our mission in Islamabad reflects our commitment in this regard".

Both Ethiopia and Pakistan, he added, shared similarities in many ways as both were heirs of ancient civilizations, influential diaspora, and share social, cultural, and political values. Ethiopia also had a Federal system like that of Pakistan which held elections at regular intervals.

"Currently, the bilateral trade between the two countries is minimal and amounts to 78 million US dollars, however, my target is to take it to 200 million US Dollars by the end of 2023," he vowed.

Ethiopia, the ambassador said, had been offering multiple incentives to the investors who would be exporting the products to other destinations after ensuring their manufacturing in the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad Century World United Nations Progress Ethiopia All Government Agreement Share Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this ..

Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this week

11 minutes ago
 Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

27 minutes ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

1 hour ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for â€˜Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

2 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

3 hours ago
 PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Gov ..

PITB Develops 500+ Websites for various Punjab Government Departments

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.