Ethiopian Foreign Minister To Visit Pakistan, Inaugurate Direct Flights, Embassy In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Misganu Arega, is leading an official delegation to Pakistan from 9th May to 11th May 2023.

The delegation comprises Ministers of State for Science & Innovation, Trade & Regional Integration and members of the business community.

During the visit, the Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad would be opened besides the inauguration of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Airlines.

The Ethiopian MoS for Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, are scheduled to inaugurate the opening of the Embassy of Ethiopia in Islamabad, said a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

The Chief Minister of Sindh and the Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs will inaugurate the direct flight operations by Ethiopian Airlines.

During the visit, the two sides will discuss a range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with a focus on trade and cooperation in science and technology.

The visit of the Ethiopian delegation is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

