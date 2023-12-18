Open Menu

Ethiopian Parliament Ratifies Bilateral Trade Agreement With Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published December 18, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Ethiopian Parliament ratifies bilateral trade agreement with Pakistan

The Embassy of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in Pakistan on Monday announced that the House of the Peoples Representatives of FDRE had unanimously approved the bilateral trade agreement signed by the two countries on February 14 this year to boost bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) The Embassy of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in Pakistan on Monday announced that the House of the Peoples Representatives of FDRE had unanimously approved the bilateral trade agreement signed by the two countries on February 14 this year to boost bilateral trade.

The trade agreement was submitted by the Standing Committee of the House on Trade and Tourism to the Ethiopian Parliament for approval during the 8th regular meeting of the 3rd year of the House of the Peoples Representatives held the other day, said an embassy news release.

The bilateral trade agreement is aimed at boosting trade cooperation between the two countries for further strengthening the economic and commercial relations between Ethiopia and Pakistan.

Ethiopian Ambassador in Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula described the approval of the agreement as a "major breakthrough" in the bilateral relations of the two countries.

He said the landmark agreement would give a major boost to the bilateral trade that currently stood at over $80 million.

It would pave the way for the establishment of a joint action committee on trade and fostering strong institutional linkages between the two countries, he added.

He congratulated the business community of Ethiopia and Pakistan over the approval of the agreement.

The ambassador said it was a welcoming news for the business community of both the countries who had already explored each other lucrative markets through delegation exchange in the current year.

"The new year will open a new chapter in the history of bilateral trade and hopefully, bolster business and trade activity between the two countries," he said, while recalling the visit of over 70 businessmen and investors to Ethiopia in March and a trip of over 50 Ethiopian businessmen to Pakistan in May this year.

"These developments coupled with the commencement of the Ethiopian Airlines set the stage for the bilateral relations of Ethiopia and Pakistan to flourish and thrive in the changing global dynamism," the ambassador noted.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange Business Parliament Visit Ethiopia February March May Market Agreement Million

Recent Stories

SC neither makes rules for body search at airports ..

SC neither makes rules for body search at airports nor seeks exemption: Spokesma ..

8 minutes ago
 The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) ..

The Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar directs AG Sindh ..

7 minutes ago
 Steel industrialists demand withdrawal of PHL surc ..

Steel industrialists demand withdrawal of PHL surcharge to boost industry

8 minutes ago
 ACS dissatisfies over Nishtar Hospital slow pace o ..

ACS dissatisfies over Nishtar Hospital slow pace of upgradation

8 minutes ago
 Court acquits PTI ex-chairman, Asad Umar in May 25 ..

Court acquits PTI ex-chairman, Asad Umar in May 25 vandalism case

8 minutes ago
 Over 8 mln cotton bales arrive at ginneries facto ..

Over 8 mln cotton bales arrive at ginneries factories

8 minutes ago
Technical & vocational training centers being upg ..

Technical & vocational training centers being upgraded in Balochistan

8 minutes ago
 MD reviews WASA revenue collection

MD reviews WASA revenue collection

8 minutes ago
 Entry test for SAU postgraduate degree programs se ..

Entry test for SAU postgraduate degree programs set

8 minutes ago
 Another family member of the gas leakage incident ..

Another family member of the gas leakage incident passes away

8 minutes ago
 ICT food teams active to provide safe food: spokes ..

ICT food teams active to provide safe food: spokesperson

16 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan