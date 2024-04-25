Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula Thursday urged the city's business community to join the trade delegation of the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad and explore business, trade and investment opportunities in the land of origins and opportunities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula Thursday urged the city's business community to join the trade delegation of the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad and explore business, trade and investment opportunities in the land of origins and opportunities.

The Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) organized an “Ethio-Pakistan Business Forum” at the LCCI Headquarters to encourage the business community to participate in the trade delegation to Ethiopia coordinated by the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad from May 26th to May 31st, 2024, a news release said.

A large number of business community took part in the “Ethio-Pakistan Business Forum” from diverse economic sectors including manufacturing, textile, fertilizer, pharmaceutical, surgical, agriculture, chemicals, construction, tourism and ICT.

Upon arrival, Special Envoy and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDR Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Jemal Beker Abdula was accorded warm welcome by the LCCI President, Kashif Anwar and his team.

Addressing the business forum, the ambassador highlighted business, trade and investment opportunities in the diverse economic sectors of the FDR Ethiopia which underwent home-grown economic reforms led by Dr. Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia.

The ambassador lauded the Government of Pakistan for launching the Look Africa and Engage Africa policy to enhance its relations especially trade with Africa which is a market of more than 1.

4 billion people.

Ethiopia is a gateway to Africa, he said while highlighting the Enter and Operate in Africa through Ethiopia Initiative of the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad to help the business community of Pakistan to connect with their counterparts in Africa.

“To this end, we have facilitated exchange of business delegations between the two countries within one year of establishment of the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad,” he remarked.

The ambassador said last year in March, the Ethiopian Embassy Islamabad mobilized more than 75 Pakistani businessmen to visit Ethiopia to help them foster connections with their counterparts in Ethiopia.

Resultantly, more than 50 businessmen and industrialists from Ethiopia visited Pakistan in May 2023 to boost the bilateral trade between the two countries.

Jemal Beker said the Ethiopian Airlines had started its operations in Karachi last year which enabled the business community of Pakistan to enter and operate in Africa.

On the other hand, LCCI President H.E. Mr. Kashif Anwar lauded the economic development in the FDR Ethiopia led by Abiy Ahmed, Prime Minister of Ethiopia, who had successfully built a home grown economy through massive reforms.

He also assured the Ambassador of the full support of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce in making the planned trade and business delegation to Ethiopia successful.

Later on, the ambassador held an interactive session with the business community of Lahore and addressed their queries related to the Ethiopia’s economy and business and trade delegation being coordinate by the Embassy next month.