Open Menu

Ethiopian Tourism Pavilion Gets Overwhelming Response In Karachi

Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Ethiopian tourism pavilion gets overwhelming response in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Ethiopian Tourism Pavilion at the Karachi Feast received an overwhelming response, attracting an impressive influx of more than 25,000 visitors over the three-day extravaganza which concluded on Sunday.

Minister for Youth Affairs, sports and Culture Junaid Shah graced the concluding ceremony and lauded the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia for introducing tourism and the culture of Ethiopia in Pakistan, said a news release of the Embassy issued here.

Governor of Sindh Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori and Ethiopian Ambassador in Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula inaugurated the Ethiopian Tourism cubicle on Friday in the presence of a diverse audience, including members of the diplomatic corps, government officials, business community, media, and representatives from civil society.

Caretaker Minister for Federal education and Professional Training Madad Ali Sindhi graced the Ethiopian Pavilion with his presence at the Karachi Festival on Saturday.

An industrious endeavour by the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Pakistan emerged as a beacon of cultural richness and tourism allure during the Karachi Feast.

The Ethiopian Tourism Pavilion gave a captivating display of Ethiopia's multifaceted culture, rich heritage, and unparalleled tourism offerings. The Ethiopian Coffee remained the centre of attraction, drawing enthusiastic Karachiites to savour the distinctive flavours of Ethiopia.

The cultural performances by the Ethiopian Embassy elicited immense applause, further enhancing the immersive experience for the Karachi audience.

Expressing his delight over the three-day spectacle, Ethiopian Ambassador Jemal Beker Abdula extended heartfelt gratitude to the Bukhari Group, organizers of the Karachi Feast, for their unwavering cooperation and support in promoting Ethiopia's culture and tourism.

He also expressed his gratitude for the people of Karachi who had shown immense love and strong attachment to Ethiopia which was the land of Bilal Habeshi and King Nejashi. This experience would serve as a bridge to connect them with their ancestral land, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Sports Business Education Civil Society Ethiopia Sunday Media From Government Love

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

12 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

21 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

21 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

21 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

21 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

21 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

21 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

21 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

22 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

22 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan