Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue Highlights Shared Climate Vision
Faizan Hashmi Published August 18, 2025 | 06:00 PM
In a powerful display of climate diplomacy and South-South cooperation, Pakistan and Ethiopia came together at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad to chart a shared path toward environmental sustainability
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) In a powerful display of climate diplomacy and South-South cooperation, Pakistan and Ethiopia came together at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad to chart a shared path toward environmental sustainability.
The “Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue: Lessons from Ethiopia’s Green Legacy,” jointly organized by the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and the Embassy of Ethiopia, spotlighted how collaborative action can help nations confront the escalating threats of climate change.
The programme opened with recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by the national anthems of both countries and a special video presentation on Ethiopia’s flagship “Green Legacy” initiative.
Welcoming the participants, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, OIC-COMSTECH, underscored the significance of green diplomacy and collective efforts in addressing climate challenges, including deforestation and environmental degradation.
Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula shared Ethiopia’s remarkable achievements through its Green Legacy campaign, which has set an international benchmark in combating climate change through mass tree plantation and sustainable practices.
Senator Yusuf Raza Gillani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, attended as Chief Guest and stressed that climate change is an urgent reality for Pakistan. He pointed out that despite contributing less than one percent to global emissions, Pakistan remains among the most climate-vulnerable countries, grappling with floods, glacial melt, and droughts.
Praising Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative as a model of reforestation and sustainability, he emphasized that both countries face common challenges but can find solutions together through South-South cooperation.
Highlighting Pakistan’s role in global climate diplomacy, Mr. Gillani referenced the country’s leadership in championing the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 and its active participation in climate finance negotiations for COP29. He proposed practical collaboration through joint task forces, parliamentary exchanges, and research partnerships, while inviting Ethiopia’s parliamentary leadership to the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference.
As part of the event, Green Legacy Awards were presented, followed by a symbolic tree plantation ceremony and group photograph, symbolizing the two nations’ shared commitment to a greener future. A dynamic panel discussion further enriched the dialogue, where experts and policymakers exchanged strategies on sustainable development, community engagement, and ecological restoration.
The session concluded with a lively Q&A and networking lunch, reinforcing the commitment of Pakistan and Ethiopia to deepen cooperation on climate resilience and sustainable development.
The Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue successfully underscored the shared vision of both nations in advancing environmental diplomacy and building a sustainable, climate-resilient future for generations to come.
Recent Stories
From Perfect Shots to Perfect Notes – Meet the AI-Powered Reno14 Series
UAE ranks 16th globally in ‘Government Support Index’ in IMD World Competiti ..
Education Interface announces success of inaugural edition of National Youth Fin ..
Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp marking Arab League's 80th anniversary
Gross banks’ assets reach AED4,878.3 billion at end of May 2025: CBUAE
Ras Al Khaimah Chamber, Embassy of Peru explore cooperation
Sharjah Ruler approves SNQSE’s organisational structure
Construction of "Kalabagh Dam" is of utmost importance for alleviating problems ..
NIPA 44th Mid-Career Management Course Delegation Visits PITB
Dubai International Chamber attracts 31 MNCs to Dubai in H1 2025, achieving 138% ..
Penge crowned closing champion on DP World Tour
CM Maryam to adopt Japanese model for urban development, waste management
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Swimming, boating banned in DI Khan under Section-144 amid monsoon flood risk22 minutes ago
-
APHC leader grieved over flood-hit regions losses22 minutes ago
-
CHCS team reaches Buner to provide relief goods to flood affectees22 minutes ago
-
Applications being invited for provision of Super Seeders/Pak Seeders22 minutes ago
-
Gilani calls tree plantation national responsibility22 minutes ago
-
India pursuing systematic dis-empowerment of Kashmiris since Aug 201932 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication drive from Sept 142 minutes ago
-
Polio cases in KP rise to 13 as new infection confirmed42 minutes ago
-
OGDCL completes Jhal Magsi development project as per PM’s instructions42 minutes ago
-
49 held for profiteering42 minutes ago
-
DC monitors anti-dengue measures42 minutes ago
-
TikToker arrested for making video in police vehicle42 minutes ago