Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue highlights shared climate vision

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2025) In a powerful display of climate diplomacy and South-South cooperation, Pakistan and Ethiopia came together at the COMSTECH Secretariat in Islamabad to chart a shared path toward environmental sustainability.

The “Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue: Lessons from Ethiopia’s Green Legacy,” jointly organized by the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Cooperation (COMSTECH) and the Embassy of Ethiopia, spotlighted how collaborative action can help nations confront the escalating threats of climate change.

The programme opened with recitation from the Holy Qur’an, followed by the national anthems of both countries and a special video presentation on Ethiopia’s flagship “Green Legacy” initiative.

Welcoming the participants, Prof. Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary, Coordinator General, OIC-COMSTECH, underscored the significance of green diplomacy and collective efforts in addressing climate challenges, including deforestation and environmental degradation.

Ambassador Dr. Jemal Beker Abdula shared Ethiopia’s remarkable achievements through its Green Legacy campaign, which has set an international benchmark in combating climate change through mass tree plantation and sustainable practices.

Senator Yusuf Raza Gillani, Chairman Senate of Pakistan, attended as Chief Guest and stressed that climate change is an urgent reality for Pakistan. He pointed out that despite contributing less than one percent to global emissions, Pakistan remains among the most climate-vulnerable countries, grappling with floods, glacial melt, and droughts.

Praising Ethiopia’s Green Legacy Initiative as a model of reforestation and sustainability, he emphasized that both countries face common challenges but can find solutions together through South-South cooperation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s role in global climate diplomacy, Mr. Gillani referenced the country’s leadership in championing the Loss and Damage Fund at COP27 and its active participation in climate finance negotiations for COP29. He proposed practical collaboration through joint task forces, parliamentary exchanges, and research partnerships, while inviting Ethiopia’s parliamentary leadership to the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers’ Conference.

As part of the event, Green Legacy Awards were presented, followed by a symbolic tree plantation ceremony and group photograph, symbolizing the two nations’ shared commitment to a greener future. A dynamic panel discussion further enriched the dialogue, where experts and policymakers exchanged strategies on sustainable development, community engagement, and ecological restoration.

The session concluded with a lively Q&A and networking lunch, reinforcing the commitment of Pakistan and Ethiopia to deepen cooperation on climate resilience and sustainable development.

The Ethiopia–Pakistan Green Dialogue successfully underscored the shared vision of both nations in advancing environmental diplomacy and building a sustainable, climate-resilient future for generations to come.